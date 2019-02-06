Coming Up
Watch the ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships
Watch action from the ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships in Inzell, Germany, including Canadian stars Isabelle Weideman, Ivanie Blondin and Ted-Jan Bloemen.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the ISU World Single Distances Speed Skating Championships in Inzell, Germany.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET and runs through Sunday.
You can catch more speed skating action on Sunday at 11 a.m. ET (12 p.m. local time on CBC TV) on Road to the Olympic Games.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.