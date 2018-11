Canadian men claim World Cup speed skating bronze in Japan

Canada's men's team sprint squad captured the country's first medal at the season-opening speed skating World Cup event on Sunday in Obihiro, Japan.

The team of Laurent Dubreuil, Christopher Fiola, Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu and David La Rue finished the event in one minute, 20.98 seconds.

The Dutch took gold in 1:19.780 while Norway won silver in 1:20.790.

Russia's Pavel Kulizhnikov won the men's 1,000-metre race, clocking in at 1:07.85 seconds to finish 0.54 seconds ahead of Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands. Thomas Krol, also of the Netherlands, took the bronze with a time of 1:08.62.

Krol's compatriot Patrick Roest won the men's 5,000 metres and the Netherlands also claimed top honours in the team sprint event.

Austrian Vanessa Herzog won the women's 1,000 metres race with a time of 1:14.56, edging local favourites Nao Kodaira and Miho Takagi.

Esmee Visser of the Netherlands clinched her career first World Cup victory in the women's 3000 metres with a time of 4:04.60. Russia's Natalya Voronina took the silver while Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic won the bronze. Russia took home the women's team sprint gold.