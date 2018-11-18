Canadian men claim World Cup speed skating bronze in Japan
Team sprint squad marks Canada's 1st and only podium finish at season opener
Canada's men's team sprint squad captured the country's first medal at the season-opening speed skating World Cup event on Sunday in Obihiro, Japan.
The team of Laurent Dubreuil, Christopher Fiola, Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu and David La Rue finished the event in one minute, 20.98 seconds.
The Dutch took gold in 1:19.780 while Norway won silver in 1:20.790.
Russia's Pavel Kulizhnikov won the men's 1,000-metre race, clocking in at 1:07.85 seconds to finish 0.54 seconds ahead of Kjeld Nuis of the Netherlands. Thomas Krol, also of the Netherlands, took the bronze with a time of 1:08.62.
Krol's compatriot Patrick Roest won the men's 5,000 metres and the Netherlands also claimed top honours in the team sprint event.
Austrian Vanessa Herzog won the women's 1,000 metres race with a time of 1:14.56, edging local favourites Nao Kodaira and Miho Takagi.
Esmee Visser of the Netherlands clinched her career first World Cup victory in the women's 3000 metres with a time of 4:04.60. Russia's Natalya Voronina took the silver while Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic won the bronze. Russia took home the women's team sprint gold.
With files from The Associated Press
