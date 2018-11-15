Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup speed skating from Japan

Watch live action from the speed skating World Cup stop in Obihiro, Japan, including Canadian stars Ivanie Blondin and Ted-Jan Bloemen.

Live action begins on Friday at 1:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
From the Meiji Hokkaido Tokachi Oval in Obihiro, Japan 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup speed skating event in Obihiro, Japan.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 1:30 a.m. ET, and continues on Saturday at 1:30 a.m. ET and Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET.

Canadian stars will be in action, including Ted-Jan Bloemen and Ivanie Blondin.

