Coming Up
Watch World Cup speed skating from Norway
Watch action from the speed skating World Cup stop in Hamar, Norway, including Canadian stars Ivanie Blondin and Ted-Jan Bloemen.
Live coverage beginning on Friday at 9 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Cup speed skating event in Hamar, Norway.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 9 a.m. ET.
Return on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET and on Sunday atr 10:10 a.m. ET for full coverage of the event.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.