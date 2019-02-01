Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen skates to World Cup bronze medal

Ted-Jan Bloemen won a bronze medal in the men's 5,000 metre race at the speed skating World Cup in Hamar, Norway on Friday.

The 32-year-old from Calgary, Alberta finished in a time of six minutes and 20.446 seconds.

Canadian Ted-Jan Bloemen takes home the bronze for Canada in 5,000 metre World Cup event from Hammar, Norway. 6:51

Norway's Sverre Lunde Pedersen won the event in a time of 6:16.168, followed by Russia's Alexander Rumyantsev in a time of 6:19.249.

Toronto's Jordan Belchos finished sixth with a time of 6:21.669