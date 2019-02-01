Skip to Main Content
Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen skates to World Cup bronze medal

Road To The Olympic Games

Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen skates to World Cup bronze medal

Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen won a bronze medal in the men's 5,000 metre race at the speed skating World Cup in Hamar, Norway on Friday.

Toronto's Jordan Belchos finished 6th

CBC Sports ·
Ted-Jan Bloemen, the 32-year-old from Calgary, Alberta finished 4.27 seconds back from first place to win bronze in the men's 5000 meter division at the speed skating World Cup in Hamar, Norway on Friday. (Peter Dejong/The Canadian Press)

Ted-Jan Bloemen won a bronze medal in the men's 5,000 metre race at the speed skating World Cup in Hamar, Norway on Friday.

The 32-year-old from Calgary, Alberta finished in a time of six minutes and 20.446 seconds.

WATCH | Ted-Jan Bloeman wins World Cup bronze in 5000m:

Canadian Ted-Jan Bloemen takes home the bronze for Canada in 5,000 metre World Cup event from Hammar, Norway. 6:51

Norway's Sverre Lunde Pedersen won the event in a time of 6:16.168, followed by Russia's Alexander Rumyantsev in a time of 6:19.249.

Toronto's Jordan Belchos finished sixth with a time of 6:21.669

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us