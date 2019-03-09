Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen bursts to bronze at World Cup final
Isabelle Weidemann earns 4th-overall finish in long distances for season
Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen captured a bronze medal in the men's 5,000-metre race at the World Cup final on Saturday in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The two-time Olympic medallist earned the third-place finish with a time of six minutes, 9.645 seconds behind a pair of Dutch skaters who delivered personal bests.
Patrick Roest took gold by clocking in at 6:03.706 while Marcel Bosker, at 6:08.904, won silver.
Toronto's Jordan Belchos took seventh place with a personal-best time of 6:13.395.
The bronze medal helped Calgary's Bloemen complete the long-track season seventh overall in the standings. The 32-year-old won the overall title last season.
"I'm a bit surprised I ended up on the podium today, but it's a nice reward for a hard fight," said Bloemen. "I wanted to put myself in a position to challenge for the podium, but in the end I wasn't able to hold on today, not as much as I would have liked. But I feel good about the end of my season and am setting myself up for a great next season."
Belchos, 29, earned a career best overall finish in ninth.
Russia's Alexander Rumyantsev finished the season with 322 points to take Bloemen's title after placing fourth in Saturday's race with a personal best time of 6:10.785.
Weidemann has pair of 4th-place finishes
On the women's side, Canada's Isabelle Weidemann's personal best 3,000-metre time wasn't quite enough to land her on the podium.
The Ottawa native finished in fourth place at 3:55.582, just over a second away from bronze.
"I'm happy with a personal best time, but it's never fun to come in fourth," said Weidemann. "I wanted to go out today and skate aggressively, with a sense of having nothing to lose. I feel like I've accomplished that."
Weidemann, who won two medals in the race this World Cup season, finished fourth in the overall standings for the long-distance discipline with 322 points for a career best result.
Czech skater Martina Sablikova, who skated in the final pair with Weidemann, won the race while also improving on the world-record time she already owned, bringing it down to 3:52.030.
Canadian Ivanie Blondin also set a personal best on Saturday, finishing in sixth place with a time of 3:59.002. The 28-year-old Ottawa native ended up fifth overall in the discipline.
"I made a lot of big improvements this season and I'm excited to go into the off-season and start working towards next year," said Weidemann. "We have two Canadian women in the top-5 overall, that's pretty incredible."
Canada's Heather McLean and Laurent Dubreuil also earned top-10 finishes on Saturday.
