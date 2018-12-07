Canada wins bronze in women's team pursuit at speed skating World Cup

Canada skated to bronze in the women's team pursuit at the speed skating World Cup in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland, on Friday.

The medal was the second consecutive for the Canadian squad consisting of Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann, Keri Morrison and long-track newcomer Valerie Maltais.

Japan took home gold for the second week in a row with a time of three minutes 2.49 seconds. Russia (3:04.1) edged out Canada (3:05.7) for silver. The same three countries shared the podium at last week's World cup race.

Watch Canada earn its second team pursuit medal of the season:

Canada's Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Keri Morrison won a bronze medal in the women's team pursuit event at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland on Friday. 5:16

Meanwhile, the men's pursuit team barely missed the podium, finishing in fourth place.

Toronto's Jordan Belchos, Ted-Jan Bloemen of Calgary, Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu of Sherbrooke Que., and Moose Jaw, Sask.'s Graeme Fish were just over two seconds behind the bronze medallists from Russia.

Japan also won gold in this event, with Norway taking silver. The three medallists finished just 0.32 seconds apart from each other.

The race marked Canada's best finish of the season after fifth-place results at each of the first to World Cup races.