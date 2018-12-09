New
Canada's Weidemann secures 5,000m speed skating silver
Canada's Isabelle Weidemann continued her strong World Cup speed skating season on Sunday in Tomaszow Mazowiecki, Poland.
Ivanie Blondin bumped off podium by final skater, finishes 4th
The 23-year-old earned her first career silver and second total medal by finishing second in the 5,000-metre race with a time of seven minutes, 6.19 seconds. That left the Ottawa native exactly one second behind gold medallist Esmee Visser of The Netherlands.
Canadian Ivanie Blondin finished just over half a second off of the podium (7:10.22) behind bronze-medal winner Natalia Voronina of Russia.
Weidemann won the first medal of her career — gold — in the 3,000 in Tomokomai, Japan, two weeks ago.
In other results from Poland, Canada finished sixth in the ladies' team sprint, 1.89 seconds behind the winner. The men's team sprint quarter placed last, over 26 seconds behind the pace.
