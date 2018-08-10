Speed Skating Canada hires Dutch coach Geert Kuiper
58-year-old will work with national team coaches as technical adviser
Dutch speed skating coach Geert Kuiper has joined Canada's long-track team as a technical coach advisor.
The Dutch won women's silver and men's bronze in team pursuit and a pair of mass start bronze in February's Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
Kuiper has also worked with Olympic champions Sven Kramer, Irene Wust and Gerard van Velde during his career.
The 58-year-old from Wolvega has been contracted by Speed Skating Canada to work under long-track high performance director Cara Thibault and with national team coaches "with the goal of leading Canada to podium performances in international competition," Speed Skating Canada said Friday in a statement.
Canada totalled two long-track medals in Pyeongchang with Dutch-born Ted-Jan Bloemen winning 10,000-metre gold and 5,000-metre silver.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.