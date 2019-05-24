Watch Olympic champion Samuel Girard speak to media

Watch live today at 4 p.m. ET as Canadian short track speed skaters Samuel Girard and Kasandra Bradette speak to media in Montreal.

Girard, 22, and Bradette, 29, each competed at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Girard won two medals, including Canada's first-ever gold in 1,000-metre event. He also won bronze as a member of the 5,000 relay team.

Bradette was part of the women's 3,000 relay team which finished eighth.

Girard, the Chicoutimi, Que., native, won four medals – all silver – over the last three International Skating Union (ISU) world championships. The podium appearances were split evenly between individual (1000 in 2016; 1,500 in 2017) and team (5,000 in 2016 and 2018) accomplishments.

Bradette, from St-Felicien, Que., won three world championship medals, including bronze in the 1,000 and the 3,000 relay silver in 2016, along with the 3,000 relay bronze in 2018.