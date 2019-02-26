Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: ISU Allround Speed Skating Championships

Road To The Olympic Games

Road to the Olympic Games: ISU Allround Speed Skating Championships

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the ISU World Allround Speed Skating Championships in Calgary.

Coverage begins Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Allround Speed Skating from the Olympic Oval in Calgary, AB. 0:00

Click on the video player above Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games coverage of the ISU World Allround Speed Skating Championships in Calgary.

