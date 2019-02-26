Coming Up

Road to the Olympic Games: ISU Allround Speed Skating Championships

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the ISU World Allround Speed Skating Championships in Calgary.

Social Sharing

Coverage begins Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Allround Speed Skating from the Olympic Oval in Calgary, AB. 0:00 Click on the video player above Saturday at 4 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games coverage of the ISU World Allround Speed Skating Championships in Calgary.

Popular Now Find more popular stories