Ivanie Blondin snags bronze for Canada in mass start World Cup final

Canada's Ivanie Blondin skated to bronze in the women's mass start at the long track speed skating World Cup final in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Sunday.

The 28-year-old from Ottawa competed her race in eight minutes, 0.54 seconds to sneak onto the podium. Dutch skater Irene Schouten won gold at 8:00.18, while Korea's Kim Bo-Reum earned silver with a time of 8:00.43.

Canadian Isabelle Weidemann placed sixth in the race, but well behind the top-five pack, clocking in at 8:07.96. Still, it was her best result of the season and moved her into 16th overall in the distance.

Earlier this season, Blondin won silver in the same event at the world championships. She ended the season ranked fourth in the distance.

Canada's Ivanie Blondin finishes 3rd in Salt Lake City. 11:54

Sunday's podium finish earned Blondin 162 points in the overall World Cup standings.

Meanwhile, in the men's race, Canada's Jordan Belchos was last among the finishers with a time of 7:13.15.