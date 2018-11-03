Canada grabs 2 medals in short track World Cup opener

Canada opened up the short track World Cup season on a strong note, grabbing two medals in Calgary on Saturday.

Courtney Lee Sarault won bronze in the women's 1500-metre, and Alyson Charles took home bronze in the women's 500.

Watch Courtney Lee Sarault win 1500m silver:

The 18-year-old started her World Cup career with authority, claiming the silver medal in the women's 1500m final at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup. 7:46

Watch Alyson Charles win 500m bronze:

The Montreal native posted a time of 43.449 seconds to capture a bronze medal in the women's 500m race at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary. 3:30

On the men's side, Pascal Dion and Samuel Girard both took part in the 1500, with Dion finishing sixth, and Girard winning the B final.

The rest of the event will finish off Sunday, and will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca.