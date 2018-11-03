Skip to Main Content
Canada grabs 2 medals in short track World Cup opener

Canada opened up the short track World Cup season on a strong note, grabbing two medals in Calgary on Saturday. Courtney Lee Sarault won bronze in the women's 1500-metre, and Alyson Charles took home bronze in the women's 500.

CBC Sports ·
Poland’s Natalia Maliszewska celebrates her victory in the women's 500-metre competition with third place finisher Canada's Alyson Charles, left, and second place finisher Holland’s Yara Van Kerkhof at the World Cup short track speed skating event in Calgary on Saturday. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Watch Courtney Lee Sarault win 1500m silver:

The 18-year-old started her World Cup career with authority, claiming the silver medal in the women's 1500m final at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup. 7:46

Watch Alyson Charles win 500m bronze:

The Montreal native posted a time of 43.449 seconds to capture a bronze medal in the women's 500m race at the ISU Short Track Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary. 3:30

On the men's side, Pascal Dion and Samuel Girard both took part in the 1500, with Dion finishing sixth, and Girard winning the B final.

The rest of the event will finish off Sunday, and will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca.

