Canada grabs 2 medals in short track World Cup opener
Canada opened up the short track World Cup season on a strong note, grabbing two medals in Calgary on Saturday. Courtney Lee Sarault won bronze in the women's 1500-metre, and Alyson Charles took home bronze in the women's 500.
Canadians Sarault and Charles win silver and bronze in respective events
Watch Courtney Lee Sarault win 1500m silver:
Watch Alyson Charles win 500m bronze:
On the men's side, Pascal Dion and Samuel Girard both took part in the 1500, with Dion finishing sixth, and Girard winning the B final.
The rest of the event will finish off Sunday, and will be streamed live on CBCSports.ca.
