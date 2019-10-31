Watch World Cup short track speed skating in Salt Lake City
Watch live action from the first ISU short track speed skating World Cup event of the season in Salt Lake City.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 11 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the ISU short track speed skating World Cup event in Salt Lake City.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 11 a.m. ET.
Action continues on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.
