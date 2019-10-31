Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup short track speed skating in Salt Lake City

Road To The Olympic Games

Speed Skating·Coming Up

Watch live action from the first ISU short track speed skating World Cup event of the season in Salt Lake City.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 11 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
The ISU World CUp Short Track Speed Skating season begins today in Salt Lake City, Utah. 0:00

Live coverage begins on Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 11 a.m. ET.

Action continues on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.

 

