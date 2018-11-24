New
Canada's Ivanie Blondin scores World Cup mass start bronze
Canada's Ivanie Blondin captured her second medal of the weekend at a World Cup speed skating event in Tomakomai, Japan, on Saturday.
Ottawa native picks up her 2nd medal of the weekend in Tomokomai, Japan
Canada's Ivanie Blondin captured her second medal of the weekend at a World Cup speed skating event in Tomakomai, Japan, on Saturday.
The Ottawa native won bronze in the women's mass start in a time of eight minutes, 52.260 seconds, just one-hundredth of a second behind the silver time of Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida.
Bo-Reum Kim of Korea took gold in 8:52.180.
Blondin, of Ottawa, teamed up with Isabelle Weidemann and Keri Morrison for team pursuit silver on Friday.
CBC Sports will stream live coverage from the Tomakomai event on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.