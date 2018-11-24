Canada's Ivanie Blondin scores World Cup mass start bronze

Canada's Ivanie Blondin captured her second medal of the weekend at a World Cup speed skating event in Tomakomai, Japan, on Saturday.

The Ottawa native won bronze in the women's mass start in a time of eight minutes, 52.260 seconds, just one-hundredth of a second behind the silver time of Italy's Francesca Lollobrigida.

Bo-Reum Kim of Korea took gold in 8:52.180.

Blondin, of Ottawa, teamed up with Isabelle Weidemann and Keri Morrison for team pursuit silver on Friday.

CBC Sports will stream live coverage from the Tomakomai event on Sunday at 12:30 a.m. ET.