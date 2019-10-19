Weidemann breaks Klassen's 13-year Canadian record at speed skating nationals
Ottawa native skates 5,000m in 6 minutes, 47.34 seconds at Calgary event
Ottawa's Isabelle Weidemann made Canadian long-track speed skating history on Friday.
She won gold in the women's 5,000 metres with a time of six minutes 47.34 seconds at the Canadian championships, setting a new record in the event by besting Cindy Klassen's mark of 6:48.97 set in 2006.
"I'm excited about my race today. The Canadian record is a benchmark that I wanted to beat last year, so I'm excited to have improved my time to get there," said Weidemann.
"Cindy Klassen is someone that I really looked up to as a young skater, so to beat her record is very special and means a lot to me."
Weidemann shared the podium with Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin and Valerie Maltais of Saguenay, Que.
In the men's 10,000-metre event, Calgary's Ted-Jan Bloemen won in 12:54.92. Graeme Fish of Moose Jaw, Sask., and Toronto's Jordan Belchos earned the silver and bronze medals respectively.
Bloemen recently became a father.
"Every day I get home and see my daughter's pretty face and it gives me such a different perspective. It doesn't matter if you're having a good day or a bad day, from that point forward it's a good day," said Bloemen.
"So it was always going to be a good day today, but this win makes it even better."
Gilmore Junio and Kaylin Irvine, both from Calgary, won their respective 500-metre events.
Junio's time of 34.44 placed him ahead of Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., and Alex Boisvert-Lacroix of Sherbrooke, Que. On the women's side, Irvine won in 37.43 was followed by Marsha Hudey of White City, Sask., and Winnipeg's Heather McLean.
