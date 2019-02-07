Canadian women speed skaters capture silver in team sprint

Canadians Marsha Hudey, Kaylin Irvine, Kali Christ and Heather McLean earned a silver medal at the world single distance championships in Inzell, Germany on Thursday.

Canada finished 0.92 seconds behind the Netherlands, which took home gold with an overall time of one minute 26.289 seconds.

Marsha Hudey, Kaylin Irvine, Kali Christ and Heather Mclean won silver in the women's team sprint event, on the opening day of the ISU World Single Distance Speed Skating Championships in Inzell, Germany. 3:28

Russia rounded out the podium in third place, finishing at 1:27.262.