Canadian women speed skaters capture silver in team sprint
Canadians Marsha Hudey, Kaylin Irvine, Kali Christ and Heather McLean earned a silver medal at the world single distance championships in Inzell, Germany on Thursday.
Canada finishes 0.92 seconds behind the Netherlands
Canada finished 0.92 seconds behind the Netherlands, which took home gold with an overall time of one minute 26.289 seconds.
WATCH | Canadian wins silver in team event:
Russia rounded out the podium in third place, finishing at 1:27.262.