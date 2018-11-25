Canadian speed skater Weidemann scores 1st career World Cup gold

Canada's Isabelle Weidemann notched a career first on Sunday in Tomakomai, Japan, taking gold in the 3000-metre World Cup event.

It's the 23-year-old skater's first individual medal on the World Cup circuit and she did it in grand style — setting a track record time of four minutes 10.18 seconds in the endurance event.

The next closest competitor, Francesca Lollobrigida of Italy, clocked the second best time in 4:13.47, more than three seconds slower than the Ottawa native's golden time.

Canada lands on both sprint podiums

The Canadian men's and women's team sprint squads will both leave Japan with bronze medals after their performances on Sunday.

Laurent Dubreuil, Christopher Fiola, David La Rue, and Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu​ won their medals in a time of 1:24.230, just behind the 1:23.540 set by the winning Russian squad.

Kaylin Irvine, Heather McLean, and Ivanie Blondin clinched their podium place with a time of 1:32.81. That performance marked the third medal of the weekend for Blondin, who scored individual bronze in the mass start and silver with Weidemann and Keri Morrison in the team pursuit.