Canadian speed skater Weidemann scores World Cup silver

Canada's Isabelle Weidemann notched a personal best on Sunday in Heerenveen, Netherlands, taking silver in the 3,000-metre World Cup competition.

Dutch skater Antoinette de Jong won gold in three minutes, 59.419 seconds, while Weidemann was just 0.71 seconds back in 4:00.129.

It's the 23-year-old Ottawa skater's second individual medal on the World Cup circuit after taking gold in the same discipline in Japan last month.

Weidemann's teammate Ivanie Blondin, also of Ottawa, finish sixth in the 3,000 with a time of 4:02.238.