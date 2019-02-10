Blondin collects mass start silver at speed skating world championships
Ottawa’s Ivanie Blondin followed Saturday’s sixth-place finish with a silver-medal performance in the women’s mass start at the at the world single distance speed skating championships at Inzell, Germany, on Sunday.
The 28-year-old clocked eight minutes 28.460 seconds, about a half-second behind winner Irene Schouten of the Netherlands (8:27.840). Russia's Elizaveta Kazelina was third in 8:29.290.
WATCH | Ivanie Blondin narrowly miss a gold medal in mass start:
Blondin was sixth the women's 5,000 metres on Saturday after placing fourth with Isabelle Weidemann and Valerie Maltais in the women's team pursuit Friday, finishing 0.58 seconds behind bronze medallist Russia.
Blondin was disqualified in the women's 3,000 on Thursday.
On Feb. 3, Blondin was fourth (1:57.349) in the women's 1,500 in Hamar, Norway, for her best result on the World Cup circuit in that distance. Her previous best of sixth was earned last season in Erfurt, Germany.
