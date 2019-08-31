Mexico earns Olympic berth with win over Canada at softball qualifier

Canada's women's softball team suffered its first lost at the Softball Americas Olympic Qualifier on Saturday, dropping a 2-1 decision to Mexico.

The Canadians, ranked No. 3 in the world, went into Saturday's game having not allowed a single run in the tournament.

The victory guarantees Mexico a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Pitcher Dallas Escobedo pitched all seven innings for Mexico, allowing just three hits and one run.

Emma Entzminger scored Canada's lone tally in the third inning.

Brittany Cervantes and Marissa Bravo got runs for No. 5 Mexico in the fifth.