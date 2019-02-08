Mikael Kingsbury scores moguls gold at world ski championships

Canadian Mikael Kingsbury soared to gold in moguls at the world ski championships in Park City, Utah, on Friday.

The 26-year-old from Deux-Montagues, Que., earned top marks with a score of 84.89.

The podium was a mirror image of the medal winners at the 2018 Winter Olympics as Matt Graham of Australia finished second at 81.94, followed by Daichi Hara of Japan at 81.66.

Canadian Mikael Kingsbury won his third-career gold medal at the Freestyle World Championships on Friday. 2:49

Philippe Marquis of Quebec City was one of the six competitors to advance to the final and placed sixth overall at 79.50.

The 29-year-old recently spoke about enjoying a 'victory lap' as his career winds down as seen in the video below.

Canadian freestyle skier Philippe Marquis speaks to CBC Sports' Sophia Jurksztowicz about what lies ahead for his career as he nears retirement. 3:26

Yulia Galysheva of Kazakhstan reached the top of the podium in the women's event with 79.14 points. Australia's Jakara Anthony scored 78.99 for second place and Perrine Laffont of France took third at 78.70.

The Kazakhstan native took first place by a margin of 0.15 points at the Freestyle World Championships 1:27

Justine Dufour-Lapointe placed sixth, while sibling Chloe did not advance to the final and finished seventh overall.