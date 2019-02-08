Mikael Kingsbury scores moguls gold at world ski championships
Canadian reaches top of podium at Deer Valley Resort in Utah
Canadian Mikael Kingsbury soared to gold in moguls at the world ski championships in Park City, Utah, on Friday.
The 26-year-old from Deux-Montagues, Que., earned top marks with a score of 84.89.
The podium was a mirror image of the medal winners at the 2018 Winter Olympics as Matt Graham of Australia finished second at 81.94, followed by Daichi Hara of Japan at 81.66.
WATCH| Kingsbury takes moguls crown at world championships:
Philippe Marquis of Quebec City was one of the six competitors to advance to the final and placed sixth overall at 79.50.
The 29-year-old recently spoke about enjoying a 'victory lap' as his career winds down as seen in the video below.
Yulia Galysheva of Kazakhstan reached the top of the podium in the women's event with 79.14 points. Australia's Jakara Anthony scored 78.99 for second place and Perrine Laffont of France took third at 78.70.
WATCH | Yulia Galysheva wings moguls world title:
Justine Dufour-Lapointe placed sixth, while sibling Chloe did not advance to the final and finished seventh overall.
