Coming Up
Watch World Cup snowboard cross from Italy
Click on the video player above on Friday at 5:30 a.m. ET to watch live action from the World Cup snowboard cross event in Cervinia, Italy.
Canadians Meryeta O'Dine, Carle Brenneman, and Haili Moyer will compete in the women's qualifier, while Kevin Hill, Eliot Grondin, Baptiste Brochu, Evan Bichon, Danny Bourgeois, Liam Moffatt, and Colby Graham are on the startlist in the men's event.
Coverage will continue on Saturday at 5:40 a.m. ET.
