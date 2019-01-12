Canadian Philippe Langevin lands his 1st slopestyle World Cup medal

Canadian freestyle skier Philippe Langevin landed on the World Cup podium for the first time in his career as he came away with silver at the slopestyle competition in France on Saturday.

The Mont-Tremblant, Que., resident scored 90.27 on his second run to secure a spot on the podium.

Alexander Hall of the United States took gold with a best-run score of 92.11, while Andri Ragettli of Switzerland was third at 89.06.

Max Moffatt was sixth and Etienne Geoffroy-Gagnon 13th to round out the Canadians on the men's side.

Langevin was making his 10th World Cup start and ninth in slopestyle, dating back to August 2017.

The 18-year-old's previous best finish was 10th in Stubai, Austria, in November of 2018.

Langevin placed 53rd at the same event in Font Romeu last season.

He was first in the 2017 Nor-Am overall standings as well as the 2017 Canada Cup standings.

In the women's competition, Megan Oldham finished ninth as the top Canadian. Fellow teammate Kim Lamarre did not start in the final.