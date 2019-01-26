Canada's Mark McMorris claims big air silver at X Games

Canada's Mark McMorris soared to snowboard big air silver at the Winter X Games on Friday night in Aspen, Colo.

McMorris, 25, from Regina, Sask., posted a combined score of 85.00 behind Japan's Takeru Otsuka (88.00), who claimed gold.

WATCH | McMorris soars to silver:

Canadian Mark McMorris settled for a silver medal at X Games Aspen on Friday, scoring a 42.00 on his fourth jump. 1:08

Sweden's Sven Thorgren was third with 76.00. McMorris' teammate Sebastian Toutant, of Repentigny Que., finished just off the podium in fourth (73.00) after being the top qualifier in the slopestyle event earlier in the day. He'll look for a medal in Saturday's final.

Toutant is the reigning Olympic champion in big air, but it was fellow Canadian Max Parrot who claimed gold in the event at last year's X Games.

Parrot, 24, announced last week that he'd be taking time away from the sport due to a recent Hodgkin's lymphoma diagnosis.

Earlier, Brett Turcotte, from Clearwater, B.C., won snowmobile freestyle silver.

WATCH | Turcotte takes silver: