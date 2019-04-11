Watch the World Ski & Snowboard Festival from Whistler

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the World Ski & Snowboard Festival from Whistler, B.C.

Coverage begins with the snowboarding competition on Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET, and continues with the skiing competition on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Several Canadian Olympians will be in competition, including Mark McMorris, Laurie Blouin, Brooke Voigt, Alex Beaulieu-Marchand and Yuki Tsubota.