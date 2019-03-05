Skip to Main Content
Watch World Cup snowboard slopestyle from Mammoth Mountain

Watch as some of the world's best snowboarders compete at the World Cup stop in Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

Live coverage begins Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Click on the video player above Friday at 12:30 p.m. ET to watch action from the World Cup snowboard slopestyle event in Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

Coverage continues Saturday at 4 p.m. ET with the halfpipe event.  

