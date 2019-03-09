Canadian Livingston snags snowboard halfpipe World Cup bronze
28-year-old earns 2nd podium of season
Canada's Derek Livingston claimed World Cup snowboard halfpipe bronze in on Saturday in Mammoth Mountain, Calif.
The 28-year-old Aurora, Ont., native earned his second podium of the season after also claiming bronze in February at the Calgary World Cup event.
WATCH | Livingston reaches halfpipe podium:
Livingston best-run score of 86.00 left him nearly 10 points behind gold-medal winner Yuto Totsuka of Japan, who scored 95.75 points. Switzerland's Patrick Burgener snagged silver with 91.75 points.
Canada's Shawn Fair placed 12th with 38.75 points, while fellow Canadians Jack Collins and Braeden Adams finished 27th and 31st, respectively.
WATCH | Totsuka grabs gold:
On the women's side, Canada's lone competitior, Elizabeth Hosking, grabbed a fifth-place finish with a best-run score of 62 points.
China's Cai Xuetong won gold with 89.25 points, while Japan's Sena Tomita took silver (85.25) and Switzerland's Verena Rohrer earned bronze (77.00).
WATCH | Cai Xuetong gets gold:
