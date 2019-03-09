Canadian Livingston snags snowboard halfpipe World Cup bronze

Canada's Derek Livingston claimed World Cup snowboard halfpipe bronze in on Saturday in Mammoth Mountain, Calif.

The 28-year-old Aurora, Ont., native earned his second podium of the season after also claiming bronze in February at the Calgary World Cup event.

WATCH | Livingston reaches halfpipe podium:

Canada's Derek Livingston finishes 3rd at Mammoth Mountain with a top run score of 86.00 1:48

Livingston best-run score of 86.00 left him nearly 10 points behind gold-medal winner Yuto Totsuka of Japan, who scored 95.75 points. Switzerland's Patrick Burgener snagged silver with 91.75 points.

​Canada's Shawn Fair placed 12th with 38.75 points, while fellow Canadians Jack Collins and Braeden Adams finished 27th and 31st, respectively.

WATCH | Totsuka grabs gold:

Japan's Yuto Totsuka claims gold with a top run score of 95.75. 2:08

​On the women's side, Canada's lone competitior, Elizabeth Hosking, grabbed a fifth-place finish with a best-run score of 62 points.

China's Cai Xuetong won gold with 89.25 points, while Japan's Sena Tomita took silver (85.25) and Switzerland's Verena Rohrer earned bronze (77.00).

WATCH | Cai Xuetong gets gold: