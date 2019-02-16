Canada's Derek Livingston takes World Cup halfpipe bronze

Canada's Derek Livingston claimed World Cup snowboard halfpipe bronze in Calgary on Friday night.

The 28-year-old from Aurora, Ont., had a best-run score of 85.00 to reach the podium behind a pair of Japanese athletes.

WATCH | Livingston reaches halfpipe podium:

Livingston scored 85.00 on his second run of the World Cup event in Calgary. 1:39

Yuto Totsuka topped the podium with a score of 89.00 ahead of teammate Ruka Hirano (87.50).

On the women's side, Spain's Queralt Castellet soared to gold with a score of 90.25, ahead of China's Xuetong Cai (88.25) and Japan's Sena Tomita (87.75).

Canadian Elizabeth Hosking was 11th with 53.00.