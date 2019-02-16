Skip to Main Content
Canada's Derek Livingston takes World Cup halfpipe bronze

Canada's Derek Livingston takes World Cup halfpipe bronze

Canadian snowboard star Mark McMorris won the silver medal in slopestyle at the freestyle ski and snowboard world championships without competing in Sunday's final at Park City, Utah.

Japanese snowboarders Yuto Totsuka and Ruka Hirano go 1-2

CBC Sports ·
Canada's Derek Livingston competes during the men's World Cup freestyle halfpipe event on Friday. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Canada's Derek Livingston claimed World Cup snowboard halfpipe bronze in Calgary on Friday night. 

The 28-year-old from Aurora, Ont., had a best-run score of 85.00 to reach the podium behind a pair of Japanese athletes. 

WATCH | Livingston reaches halfpipe podium:

Livingston scored 85.00 on his second run of the World Cup event in Calgary. 1:39

Yuto Totsuka topped the podium with a score of 89.00 ahead of teammate Ruka Hirano (87.50). 

On the women's side, Spain's Queralt Castellet soared to gold with a score of 90.25, ahead of China's Xuetong Cai (88.25) and Japan's Sena Tomita (87.75). 

Canadian Elizabeth Hosking was 11th with 53.00. 

