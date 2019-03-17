Skip to Main Content
Laurie Blouin caps World Cup season with silver in snowboard big air

Road To The Olympic Games

Laurie Blouin caps World Cup season with silver in snowboard big air

Text

Canadian reaches podium at season finale in Quebec City

The Canadian Press ·
Laurie Blouin, seen above at the 2018 Olympics, capped off her season with a silver medal at the snowboard big air World Cup event in Quebec City on Saturday. (Jonathan Hayward/Canadian Press)
Laurie Blouin of Stoneham, Que., soared to silver in the snowboard big air event at the World Cup season finale in Quebec City on Saturday.

The X Games champion finished behind American Julia Marino. Slovakia's Klaudia Medlova was third.

WATCH | Blouin flies to big air silver:

The Stoneham, Quebec native finished just 4.25 points behind Julia Marino to earn silver at the FIS Snowboarding World Cup Big Air event in Quebec City. 1:16

Toronto's William Buffey was the top Canadian in the men's big air event, placing sixth.

Seppe Smits of Belgium, Kalle Jarvilehto of Finland and Jonas Boesiger of Switzerland finished first through third.

WATCH | Marino reaches top of big air podium:

The American finished with a combined score of 162.25, including 87.50 on her switch Cab Underflip 900° to earn gold at the FIS Snowboarding World Cup Big Air event in Quebec City. 1:38

WATCH | Smits takes gold in men's event: 

The Belgian's combined score of 175.75 vaulted him to the top of the podium at the FIS Snowboarding World Cup Big Air event in Quebec City. 1:28

With files from CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us