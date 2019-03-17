Laurie Blouin caps World Cup season with silver in snowboard big air

Laurie Blouin of Stoneham, Que., soared to silver in the snowboard big air event at the World Cup season finale in Quebec City on Saturday.

The X Games champion finished behind American Julia Marino. Slovakia's Klaudia Medlova was third.

WATCH | Blouin flies to big air silver:

The Stoneham, Quebec native finished just 4.25 points behind Julia Marino to earn silver at the FIS Snowboarding World Cup Big Air event in Quebec City. 1:16

Toronto's William Buffey was the top Canadian in the men's big air event, placing sixth.

Seppe Smits of Belgium, Kalle Jarvilehto of Finland and Jonas Boesiger of Switzerland finished first through third.

WATCH | Marino reaches top of big air podium:

The American finished with a combined score of 162.25, including 87.50 on her switch Cab Underflip 900° to earn gold at the FIS Snowboarding World Cup Big Air event in Quebec City. 1:38

WATCH | Smits takes gold in men's event: