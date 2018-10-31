Snowboarder Shaun White apologizes for his Halloween costume
Says 'Special Olympics were right to call me out on it'
Three-time Olympic champion snowboarder Shaun White has apologized for a Halloween costume that drew criticism from the Special Olympics.
White recently posted and then deleted an Instagram photo showing himself dressed as "Simple Jack," a character with disabilities from the 2008 movie Tropic Thunder.
Snowboarder Shaun White chose an unfortunate Halloween costume this year. <a href="https://t.co/8zoqOxTRLW">https://t.co/8zoqOxTRLW</a> <a href="https://t.co/aUX1k7REao">pic.twitter.com/aUX1k7REao</a>—@HuffPostSports
Soeren Palumbo, senior director of global youth engagement at the Special Olympics, told HuffPost the organization was disappointed White had chosen a costume that "is so offensive and causes so much pain. Disability is not a joke nor should it be a punchline. We hope that Shaun White and others learn that this just continues stigma, stereotypes and discrimination."
White tweeted an apology for what he said was a last-minute, "poor choice" of a costume.
"The Special Olympics were right to call me out on it," White said. "They do great work supporting so many tremendous athletes and I am sorry for being insensitive. Lesson learned."
<a href="https://t.co/zczNCaedAg">pic.twitter.com/zczNCaedAg</a>—@shaunwhite
The 32-year-old White won Olympic gold medals in 2006, 2010 and 2018.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.