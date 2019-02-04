Skip to Main Content
Joerg, Loginov take parallel giant slalom gold at worlds

Road To The Olympic Games

New

Joerg, Loginov take parallel giant slalom gold at worlds

Selina Joerg of Germany captured gold by beating Russia's Natalia Soboleva in the final of the women's parallel giant slalom at the world championships.

Jasey-Jay Anderson top Canadian with 9th-place finish

The Associated Press ·
Gold medallist Selina Joerg of Germany celebrates after winning the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom event at the freestyle ski and snowboard world championships on Monday. (Alex Goodlett/The Associated Press)

Selina Joerg of Germany captured gold by beating Russia's Natalia Soboleva in the final of the women's parallel giant slalom at the world championships.

Joerg took the victory Monday with Olympic gold medallist Ester Ledecka missing from the competition. The Czech Republic skier/snowboarder decided to compete in the world Alpine championships this week in Are, Sweden. At the Pyeongchang Games last February, Ledecka followed her super-G win in ski racing by taking gold in the parallel GS in snowboarding.

WATCH | Joerg's winning run:

German snowboarder Selina Joerg finishes 1st at freestyle ski & snowboarding world championships. 2:31

Dmitry Loginov of Russia won the men's race at worlds over Slovenia's Tim Mastnak.

WATCH | Loginov take the men's title:

Russian snowboarder Dmitry Loginov wins parallel giant slalom event at freestyle ski & snowboard world championships. 2:25

Veteran Jasey-Jay Anderson was the top Canadian result of the day, finishing ninth in the men's event. Teammate Megan Farrell finished 20th on the women's side. 

The event consists of two competitors racing side-by-side down the course for two runs. The loser of the first round starts with a time delay as the competitors switch sides. The best combined time wins.

WATCH | The complete event:

Freestyle Ski & Snowboard World Championships from Park City, Utah. 1:48:03

With files from CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us