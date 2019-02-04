Joerg, Loginov take parallel giant slalom gold at worlds
Jasey-Jay Anderson top Canadian with 9th-place finish
Selina Joerg of Germany captured gold by beating Russia's Natalia Soboleva in the final of the women's parallel giant slalom at the world championships.
Joerg took the victory Monday with Olympic gold medallist Ester Ledecka missing from the competition. The Czech Republic skier/snowboarder decided to compete in the world Alpine championships this week in Are, Sweden. At the Pyeongchang Games last February, Ledecka followed her super-G win in ski racing by taking gold in the parallel GS in snowboarding.
WATCH | Joerg's winning run:
Dmitry Loginov of Russia won the men's race at worlds over Slovenia's Tim Mastnak.
WATCH | Loginov take the men's title:
Veteran Jasey-Jay Anderson was the top Canadian result of the day, finishing ninth in the men's event. Teammate Megan Farrell finished 20th on the women's side.
The event consists of two competitors racing side-by-side down the course for two runs. The loser of the first round starts with a time delay as the competitors switch sides. The best combined time wins.
WATCH | The complete event:
With files from CBC Sports
