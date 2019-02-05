Russia's Loginov captures 2nd gold at snowboard world championships

Dmitry Loginov of Russia picked up a gold medal for a second straight day, winning the parallel slalom at the world championships.

Loginov beat Roland Fischnaller of Italy in the big final Tuesday. Loginov captured the parallel giant slalom crown the day before. Stefan Baumeister of Germany picked up the bronze medal for a second straight race.

The 38-year-old Fischnaller had his first Olympic start in Park City during the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

In the women's event, Swiss racer Julie Zogg defeated Ukraine's Annamari Dancha for gold. Ramona Theresia Hofmeister of Germany took the bronze.

The snowboard big air final scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed due to weather conditions. It will be rescheduled for later in the championships.