Russia's Loginov captures 2nd gold at snowboard world championships

Road To The Olympic Games

Dmitry Loginov of Russia picked up a gold medal for a second straight day, winning the parallel slalom at the world championships.

Wins men's parallel slalom; Switzerland's Julie Hogg wins women's event

The Associated Press ·
Russia's Dmitry Loginov, centre, celebrates his gold in the men's snowboard parallel giant slalom at the freestyle ski and snowboard world championships on Tuesday. Slovenia's Tim Mastnak, left, won silver and Germany's Stefan Baumeister, right, took bronze. (Alex Goodlett/Associated Press)

Loginov beat Roland Fischnaller of Italy in the big final Tuesday. Loginov captured the parallel giant slalom crown the day before. Stefan Baumeister of Germany picked up the bronze medal for a second straight race.

The 38-year-old Fischnaller had his first Olympic start in Park City during the 2002 Salt Lake City Games.

In the women's event, Swiss racer Julie Zogg defeated Ukraine's Annamari Dancha for gold. Ramona Theresia Hofmeister of Germany took the bronze.

The snowboard big air final scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed due to weather conditions. It will be rescheduled for later in the championships.

With files from CBC Sports

