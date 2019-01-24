Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: Snowboard slopestyle

Road To The Olympic Games

Road to the Olympic Games: Snowboard slopestyle

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program we feature World Cup snowboard slopestyle action from Seiser Alm, Italy.

Coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Snowboard Slopestyle from the Seiser Alm Snowpark in Seiser Alm, Italy. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's program we feature action from a World Cup snowboard slopestyle event in Seiser Alm, Italy.

