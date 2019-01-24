Coming Up
Road to the Olympic Games: Snowboard slopestyle
Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program we feature World Cup snowboard slopestyle action from Seiser Alm, Italy.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
On this week's program we feature action from a World Cup snowboard slopestyle event in Seiser Alm, Italy.
On this week's program we feature action from a World Cup snowboard slopestyle event in Seiser Alm, Italy.