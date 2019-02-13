Skip to Main Content
Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup snowboard parallel giant slalom

Road To The Olympic Games

Live

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the snowboard parallel giant slalom World Cup in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Watch action from Pyeongchang Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Snowboard World Cup PGS from Peyongchang. 0:00

Watch coverage of the snowboard parallel giant slalom World Cup event Saturday at 3 p.m. ET from Pyeongchang, South Korea. 

