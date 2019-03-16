Live

Road to the Olympic Games: World Cup snowboard cross

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch action from the snowboard cross World Cup in Veysonnaz, Switzerland.

Watch action Saturday at 5 p.m. ET from Veysonnaz, Switzerland

The world's top competitors take to the hill in Veysonnaz, Switzerland 0:00 Click on the video player above Saturday at 5 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games coverage of the snowboard cross World Cup event from Veysonnaz, Switzerland..

