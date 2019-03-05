Live

Road to the Olympic Games: Short track world championships

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch ISU world championship short track speed skating.

Coverage begins Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

The best short track athletes compete in Sofia, Bulgaria. 0:00 Click on the video player above Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games coverage of the ISU short track world championships in Sofia, Bulgaria.

