Coming Up
Road to the Olympic Games: Big air snowboarding
Watch coverage from a World Cup big air snowboard competition in Modena, Italy on Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 5 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
On this week's program we feature action from a World Cup big air snowboard competition in Modena, Italy.