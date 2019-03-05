Coming Up

Road to the Olympic Games: Snowboard parallel giant slalom

Watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. On this week's edition of the program, watch snowboard parallel giant slalom.

Social Sharing

Coverage begins Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Parallel Giant Slalom Snowboarding from Motta Naluns Ski Resort in Scuol, Switzerland. 0:00 Click on the video player above Saturday at 1 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games coverage of snowboard parallel giant slalom.

Popular Now Find more popular stories