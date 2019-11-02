Skip to Main Content
Canadians win gold, silver medals at Modena big air World Cup

Road To The Olympic Games

Snowboard

Canadians win gold, silver medals at Modena big air World Cup

Snowboarder Nicolas Laframboise won gold, Mark McMorris earned silver, and Brooke Voigt won silver in the women's competition at the big air World Cup event in Modena, Italy on Saturday.

Nicolas Laframboise claims gold, Mark McMorris and Brooke Voigt earn silver

CBC Sports ·
Nicolas Laframboise wins gold and his first World Cup victory at Modena big air World cup. (FIS Snowboard World Cup/Twitter)

Canada had a strong showing at the Modena Skipass big air World Cup on Saturday, with snowboarders in the men's and women's events emerging victorious with three podium finishes.

Canada's Nicolas Laframboise won gold in the men's competition — the first victory of his World Cup career. He threw down a frontside triple 1440 mute and backside triple 1440 mute to reach a total score of 172.50 points. 

Mark McMorris gave Canada the one-two finish. While he fell on his first run, McMorris came back to land a backside triple 1440 indy and frontside triple 1440 mute. He earned silver with a combined score of 168 points. 

American Chris Corning won bronze. 

WATCH | Nicolas Laframboise claims first victory of World Cup career:

19-year-old Nicolas Laframbois posted a combined score of 172.50 to win gold in the men's big air event at the World Cup stop in Modena, Italy. 0:38

WATCH | Mack McMorris soars to silver:

Canadian Mark McMorris had a strong return to World Cup action after nearly two years away, capturing a silver medal in the men's big air event in Modena, Italy. 0:38

Voigt takes silver in women's event

In the women's event, Canada's Brooke Voigt claimed silver for her strong performance, including a backside 720 and frontside 720 melon. She had a combined score of 126.75 for her seventh podium of her World Cup career. 

WATCH | Brooke Voigt takes second for Canada:

Brooke Voigt laid down a pair of clean tricks on her way to winning a silver medal in the women's big air event at the World Cup stop in Modena, Italy. 0:59

Japan's Reira Iwabuchi defended her title, earning a gold medal with a massive combined score of 176.50. Iwabuchi has reached the podium six times in World Cup events. 2018 big air Olympic champion Anna Gasser of Austria 2018 finished third. 

With files from FIS

