Canadians win gold, silver medals at Modena big air World Cup
Nicolas Laframboise claims gold, Mark McMorris and Brooke Voigt earn silver
Canada had a strong showing at the Modena Skipass big air World Cup on Saturday, with snowboarders in the men's and women's events emerging victorious with three podium finishes.
Canada's Nicolas Laframboise won gold in the men's competition — the first victory of his World Cup career. He threw down a frontside triple 1440 mute and backside triple 1440 mute to reach a total score of 172.50 points.
American Chris Corning won bronze.
WATCH | Nicolas Laframboise claims first victory of World Cup career:
WATCH | Mack McMorris soars to silver:
Voigt takes silver in women's event
In the women's event, Canada's Brooke Voigt claimed silver for her strong performance, including a backside 720 and frontside 720 melon. She had a combined score of 126.75 for her seventh podium of her World Cup career.
WATCH | Brooke Voigt takes second for Canada:
Japan's Reira Iwabuchi defended her title, earning a gold medal with a massive combined score of 176.50. Iwabuchi has reached the podium six times in World Cup events. 2018 big air Olympic champion Anna Gasser of Austria 2018 finished third.
With files from FIS
