Mark McMorris seizes slopestyle gold at X Games

Canadian Mark McMorris used a dramatic final run down the slopestyle course on Saturday to take the gold medal at the X Games in Aspen.

The Regina native scored 96 points on a monster third run for his 17th X Games medal, one off American Shaun White's record.

Canadian Mark McMorris won his eighth-career X Games gold medal on Saturday in Aspen. 2:05

McMorris, a two-time Olympic bronze medallist in slopestyle, was coming off a silver-medal performance in big air Friday night.

The 25-year-old scored 89.66 points on his first run down the slopestyle course on Saturday and 21.33 on his second. The final score is the best of three runs.

Finland's Rene Rinnekangas won silver with 94 points and Mons Roisland of Norway took bronze with 91.33.

Sebastien Toutant of l'Assomption, Que., appeared to have stamped his spot on the podium with a 90.66-point third run that put him in position for bronze. He was bumped with McMorris's final score.