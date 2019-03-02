Kevin Hill earns bronze at snowboard cross World Cup in Spain

Kevin Hill of Chilliwack, B.C., won the bronze medal at a snowboard cross World Cup on Saturday in Baqueira Beret, Spain.

Austria's Alessandro Haemmerle won gold while Adam Lambert of Australia took silver.

Carle Brenneman was the top Canadian in the women's competition with an 11th-place finish and Tess Critchlow was 12th.

Eva Samkova of the Czech Republic won the women's race.