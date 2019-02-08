Chloe Kim adds halfpipe world champion to growing collection of titles
18-year-old American is now the reigning world, X Games and Olympic champion
Chloe Kim added a world championship to her growing collection of titles, easily winning the women's halfpipe contest and giving a brief glimpse of things to come.
With the victory Friday in Park City, Utah, the 18-year-old Kim is now the reigning world, X Games and Olympic champion.
She wrapped this up early, scoring 93.5 on her first of three runs. With the victory secure, she tried to become the first woman to land a frontside double cork in competition, but fell on the trick.
The first woman to land back-to-back 1080-degree jumps in competition didn't need that combination for this victory.
Australian Scotty James, who finished third at the Pyeongchang Games last year, made it 3 for 3 in world championships, scoring 97.5 to add to titles in 2015 and 2017.
