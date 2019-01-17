Watch Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot make important health announcement

Watch live today at 1:30 p.m. ET as Canadian snowboarder Max Parrot makes an important announcement regarding his health.

The 24-year-old from Bromont, Que., captured slopestyle silver at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

The young snowboarder was thrust into the spotlight last February when he and Mark McMorris captured Canada's first medals of the 2018 Winter Games — silver and bronze, respectively. While McMorris drew more attention for his comeback from severe injuries sustained in a now-infamous backcountry snowboarding incident, Parrot bested him on the podium.

"It's mission accomplished for me here. I'm really happy," Parrot said after capturing his first-career Olympic medal medal. "My heartbeat was going crazy. You know, when that happened, I just put on a good song and I just tried to tell myself 'I did it yesterday, I can do it another time in a row, you know?'"

Parrot has a reputation as a meticulous innovator, embracing trampoline training as a way to hone his skills year round and taking big air to new heights by landing the first-ever quad underflip to secure X Games gold in 2017.

"We all have different ways of preparing ourselves and training ourselves," Parrot said. "When you go out on the mountain, you take the chairlift, you do maybe, in a day, I would say 15 jumps. But on a trampoline you can do 15 jumps in less than a minute.

"What I love about snowboarding is that you can always push the limits."