Canada's Blouin captures bronze in big air snowboarding
Olympic snowboarder Laurie Blouin of Stoneham, Que., earned the bronze medal on Saturday in a World Cup women's big air final in Beijing, while Canadian teammate Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., was eighth in his final.
Olympic snowboarder Laurie Blouin of Stoneham, Que., earned the bronze medal on Saturday in a World Cup women's big air final in Beijing.
The 22-year-old Blouin scored 156 points en route to the third-place finish.
Anna Gasser of Austria took gold with 182.25 points while Japan's Miyabi Onitsuka won silver with 176.
Blouin won silver in slopestyle at the Pyeongchang Olympics in February and placed 12th in big air.
On the men's side, Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., was eighth in his big air final. Parrot won silver in slopestyle in Pyeongchang.
Sweden's Sven Thorgren won gold.
