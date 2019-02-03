Americans Jacobellis, Dierdorff win world snowboard cross team event gold
Canadians Brochu and Brenneman finished in 6th place
Canadian snowboard cross athletes Baptiste Brochu and Carle Brenneman finished in sixth place in the mixed team event on Sunday at the world freestyle championships in Solitude, Utah.
Brochu, of Saguenay, Que., and Brenneman, of Comox, B.C., were second in the small final behind French duo Loan Bozzolo and Chloe Trespeuch.
Americans Lindsay Jacobellis and Mick Dierdorff won gold with a first-place finish in the big final. Italy was second while Germany took bronze.
The world champion title was the sixth's of Jacobellis' career. Dierdorff has won twice.
WATCH | Americans take world championship gold in snowboard cross team event:
Brochu placed sixth on Friday in the men's individual snowboard cross event while Brenneman was eighth in the women's race.
The 29-year-old Brenneman was 14th at the Pyeongchang Olympics last year. Brochu, 24, had a did not start in the last Olympics.
