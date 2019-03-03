American Olympic champ Chloe Kim says she'll need surgery for broken ankle
Kim won silver medal at Burton U.S. Open after suffering injury
Olympic champion Chloe Kim says she'll need surgery after breaking her ankle at the Burton U.S. Open this weekend.
Kim got off her snowboard gingerly following her first run in Saturday's halfpipe final, but she finished all three rounds of the contest.
Later, she said on Twitter that she had broken the ankle and would need surgery that will force her to miss a contest at Mammoth Mountain next week.
Kim finished second to Maddie Mastro, who became the first woman to land a double crippler — a double backflip above the halfpipe — in competition.
Today was insane!!! Love watching women’s snowboarding progress! Unfortunately found out that I broke my ankle today so I will need to get surgery to get it fixed. So bummed I won’t be able to compete in Mammoth but I will be there to support!! 😍—@ChloeKim
The victory snapped Kim's eight-contest winning streak. The 18-year-old, who won the gold medal at the Pyeongchang Olympics last year, will enrol at Princeton in the fall.
