Canada's de Bruin, Bujnowski win 1st World Cup bobsleigh medal
Fellow Canadian pilot Alyssia Rissling falters in final run to finish 10th
Canadian bobsleigh pilot Christine de Bruin and brakewoman Kristen Bujnowski slid to a silver-medal finish at a World Cup event in Altenberg, Germany, on Saturday.
Olympic champion of Germany Mariama Jamaka won the event in a two-run, combined time of one minute, 57.25 seconds.
The Canadians finished 0.31 seconds behind the winners, while American pilot Elena Meyers-Taylor took bronze.
It was the first-career World Cup podium finish for both de Bruin, of Stony Plain, Alta., and Bujnowski, of Mount Brydges, Ont.
Fellow Canadian pilot Alyssia Rissling had a chance to hit the podium, but a mistake on her final run pushed her to a 10th-place finish.
You can watch more bobsleigh coverage on CBCSports.ca on Saturday with the two-man event and on Sunday with the four-man bobsleigh event on Sunday.
