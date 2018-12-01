Geisenberger continues roll with win at luge World Cup in Whistler
German luger Natalie Geisenberger is holding on to her World Cup leader title after winning the women's singles event on Saturday.
Kyla Graham posts top Canadian result in 18th
German luger Natalie Geisenberger is holding on to her World Cup leader title after winning the women's singles event on Saturday.
The 30-year-old posted a combined two-run time of one minute 16.904 seconds and beat the two-year-old track record on her second run with a time of 38.510 seconds.
Geisenberger's German teammate Julia Taubitz took home silver while American Emily Sweeney captured bronze.
It was Sweeney's first race after a major crash at the Winter Olympics in February left her with neck and back injuries.
Watch the second run from Whistler, B.C.:
Kyla Graham was the top Canadian, finishing 18th.
The 19-year-old Calgary native is competing on the World Cup circuit for the first time this year.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.