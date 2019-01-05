Germany's Taubitz battles heavy snow to prevail at luge World Cup

Julia Taubitz of Germany won a World Cup luge race on Saturday in one minute 44.971 seconds, prevailing on a day where snow piling up on the track befuddled many sliders in Koenigssee, Germany.

American Summer Britcher was second in 1:45.391 and Austrian Hannah Prock finished third in 1:45.586 for her first World Cup medal.

Geisenberger was one of many who struggled in the snow and finished eighth on her home track, ending a streak of 25 consecutive World Cup races with a medal for the Olympic champion.

Calgary's Carolyn Maxwell, who posted a career-best 10th-place finish in early December, was 11th as race officials decided to sweep the track after every three sliders.

Those who were on the track immediately following the sweep reaped the benefits while others had to plow through the snow, losing enormous amounts of speed and dropping out of the medal hunt.

"There's only so much you can do to steer around snow," Britcher said. "I just let the sled go middle. It was simple and didn't complicate things for me."

Snow-covered track

Ekaterina Katnikova of Russia, who led after the first heat and took advantage of clean ice, was 22nd on a snow-covered track in the second heat and finished 17th overall. Geisenberger managed to keep her World Cup overall lead, her advantage over Taubitz trimmed to 17 points.

Britcher remained third in the overall standings after earning her second silver medal of the season.

Conditions were a bit different in the earlier doubles race Saturday, and the results were more predictable.

Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken prevailed for Germany, with countrymen Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt finishing second. Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller took third for Austria.

It was the sixth medal of the season for the Eggert-Benecken sled, and the fourth gold.